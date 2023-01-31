Arlington Public Schools

Arlington Police Investigate After Student Found Unconscious in High School Bathroom

By Gina Cook

A student was found unconscious in a bathroom at a high school in Arlington, Virginia, Tuesday, prompting a police investigation and an early end to the school day.

Staff at Wakefield High School immediately called for medical assistance when the student was discovered, Principal Chris Wilmore said in an email to families. Wilmore did not provide any further information about what happened to the student, and only said that they had a "medical emergency."

Medics rushed the student to a hospital. The student's condition is unknown at this time.

The Arlington County Police Department also responded and at first held students in their second period classes as officers began to investigate, Wilmore said.

A short time later, school officials dismissed students from the school early at 12:30 p.m. Wilmore said all afterschool and evening activities were also canceled.

"If you continue to have concerns about your child, please contact your child’s school counselor, our school psychologist, or our school social worker. Students may experience a variety of emotions and you may see the following behaviors: tearfulness, vivid dreams, irritability, clinginess, withdrawal, physical complaints, or difficulty concentrating," Wilmore said in an email to families.

No further information was immediately available.

Arlington Public Schools
