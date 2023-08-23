Student considers legal action against Howard University after vicious attack on campus

A student stabbed in a vicious attack at Howard University says he is considering legal action against the school.

“I remember, like, multiple people coming and attacking me,” said the student, who remains anonymous to protect his safety.

“I remember certain things, because at one point, I do know that I did black out,” he said.

A large group of young people ambushed him and some classmates outside a residence hall last week.

“I had a concussion; I had bruises on my face and my eyes, cuts on my arms,” he said. “And also, just my mental has been, has been getting better, but has also been affected from the experience.”

The junior architectural engineering student also had his keys, Air Jordans and iPhone stolen, according to a police report.

The student is back at home, where his mother explained the trauma she’s suffered since hearing about what happened.

“I couldn’t stomach this whole thing,” she said. “I just felt like I was, I was shocked; I was in disbelief.”

Attorney Orlando Sheppard, who represents the family, said he reached out to Howard to work out arrangements so his client’s education and housing are not interrupted. He said Howard has not provided clear options yet and he’s considering legal action.

“Howard University, they are openly responsible for providing a safe premises for their invitees and their students,” Sheppard said. “Anyone who’s lawfully allowed to be there, they’re responsible for ensuring that it’s reasonably safe for the people to be there and ensuring that they have adequate security measures in place.”

In a statement, Howard University said, “While the university does not comment on potential litigation and has an obligation to protect the privacy of any students involved, we are aware of reported acts of violence that have occurred on and around campus. Upholding the safety and well-being of every Howard student remains our top priority.”

The student says he wants to ensure that this type of incident doesn’t happen to any students in the future.

“It’s very unfortunate that something like this has happened to me, but I will say that it did raise awareness, being that if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” he said.

Sheppard said he’s also considering legal action against Allied Universal, a third-party security company used by the university.

“We do not comment on alleged or pending litigation,” Allied said in a statement.