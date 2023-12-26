Student charged with bringing loaded gun to Flowers High School appears in Prince George's County court

A student charged with bringing a loaded gun to Flowers High School in Prince George's County last week appeared in court on Tuesday.

During the hearing for Keshawn Reeves, the 18-year-old high school senior, News4 learned new information about how he was caught -- and how his entrance past metal detectors was similar to that of another arrested student at a different Prince George's County school days later.

Reeves was held without bond after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to his school, Flowers High School, the week before Christmas. According to the charging documents, Reeves smelled like marijuana, and was being questioned by school security.

During a search, those security officers found weed, and the loaded gun.

The charging documents also said that Reeves was suspected in a series of fights at the school the week he was arrested. Reeves is now facing gun charges.

"We have to ensure our schools are safe," said Prince George's County States Attorney Aisha Braveboy. "We have to ensure that young people who are doing the right thing -- which is the vast majority, the vast majority are doing the right thing -- are not in danger."

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old Wise High School student was charged as an adult after allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school on Friday.

According to letters sent home to parents, both students got into their schools, with loaded guns, by entering through a side door that was opened by another student. Both Wise High School and Flowers High School have metal detectors.

"I am grateful for the administrators at Flowers High School, really for being alert, and for placing the safety of every person in the building as their highest priority," Braveboy said.

Prince George's County Public Schools began phasing in metal detectors at high schools this year.

Several students have been charged with bringing guns to school in 2023. Jayda Medrano Moore, a 16-year-old, was shot and killed after leaving Duval High School at the start of the school year.

A recent survey showed 43% of Prince George's County middle and high school students feel safe at their school.

"But I do understand that there may be threats to your life, or you feel unsafe," Braveboy said. "You gotta tell somebody. Because a gun is not going to solve the problem. It's just creating more problems for you."

Reeves’s father told the judge on Tuesday that his son had never caused any trouble. He added that he’s doing everything he can to support him so he can graduate high school and get his commercial driver’s license.

Reeves is expected back in court in February. Prosecutors say they don't know how he got the gun.