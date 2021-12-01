Eastern High School

Student Arrested at DC High School on Murder Charges

The arrest at Eastern Senior High School occurred the same day an 18-year-old student was found to have a “ghost gun,” in an unrelated case

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and Andrea Swalec

Eastern Senior High School in Northeast D.C.
NBC Washington

A student was arrested on murder charges Tuesday at Eastern Senior High School in D.C. 

The 15-year-old, whose name was not released, is accused in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in October on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. 

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office announced the 15-year-old’s arrest, Shore Daily News reported

Nicholas Kyle Joseph died Oct. 14 after he was shot multiple times in a vehicle the previous afternoon in Onancock, Virginia, the news outlet reported.

The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old are each charged with first- and second-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a robbery. 

The 15-year-old was a new student at Eastern High and enrolled in early November, weeks after the killing, sources told News4.

The arrest at the Northeast D.C. school occurred the same day an 18-year-old student was found to have a “ghost gun,” in an unrelated case.

The 15-year-old was arrested on an adult warrant. He is expected to appear in D.C. court on Wednesday and face extradition to Virginia. 

This article tagged under:

Eastern High SchoolDCPS
