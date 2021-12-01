A student was arrested on murder charges Tuesday at Eastern Senior High School in D.C.

The 15-year-old, whose name was not released, is accused in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in October on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Just in: 15 yr old male student arrested at Eastern High School on murder charges. This comes same day as another student at Eastern arrested with ghost gun. Incidents are unrelated. 15 yr old charged with murder in Virginia. @nbcwashington — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) December 1, 2021

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office announced the 15-year-old’s arrest, Shore Daily News reported.

Nicholas Kyle Joseph died Oct. 14 after he was shot multiple times in a vehicle the previous afternoon in Onancock, Virginia, the news outlet reported.

The 15-year-old and a 17-year-old are each charged with first- and second-degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a robbery.

The 15-year-old was a new student at Eastern High and enrolled in early November, weeks after the killing, sources told News4.

The arrest at the Northeast D.C. school occurred the same day an 18-year-old student was found to have a “ghost gun,” in an unrelated case.

The 15-year-old was arrested on an adult warrant. He is expected to appear in D.C. court on Wednesday and face extradition to Virginia.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.