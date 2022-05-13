McKinley Middle School

Student Threw Boiling Ramen Water on Teacher, Badly Burning Her After Dispute

The school's principal allegedly failed to call 911 on behalf of the teacher

By Jake Levin

Getty Images

A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month.

The teacher had told her student not to use a textbook to assist in microwaving ramen noodles, as the book would be ruined in the microwave, police said. Following a disagreement, the student allegedly proceeded to stand up from his seat and pour his cup of boiling hot ramen noodles on the teacher.

The student had used the hot water side of a bubbler rather than a microwave to initially heat his noodles, the police report states.

The teacher, who arrived at the hospital in "excruciating pain," she said, had swelling and minor burns on her left cheek and redness inside of her left ear when she arrived at the hospital, per the report. The teacher had been advised by the school nurse to seek additional medical attention after being initially treated, she said.

The student, who is being charged as a juvenile, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Five days after the incident, the teacher said she was still experiencing stinging in her neck, face, left ear and left eye.

A Boston Public Schools representative told The Boston Herald that the incident was "unfortunate" and that "actions were taken to ensure the safety of the staff member involved and appropriate interventions have occurred."

This article tagged under:

McKinley Middle SchoolBOSTONboston schools
