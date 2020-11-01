Strong Winds to Make it Feel Like the 20s Monday Morning

A blustery Sunday night will lead into a bitterly cold Monday morning as strong winds make it feel like the 20s, Storm Team4 says.

A wind advisory is in effect for the D.C. area from 6 a.m. to noon Monday as winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected. Gusts could reach 50 mph.

Wind gusts could reach 50 mph tomorrow. We will wake up to wind chills in the 20s! Please dress warmly if you will be standing in line tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Aarts0cgHi — somara theodore (@somaratheodore) November 2, 2020

The National Weather Service warned the winds could take down tree limbs and any unsecured backyard items. There could be some power outages.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Somara Theodore said temperatures will be in the 50s Monday, but it will feel like the 30s to low 40s through much of the day.

The weather won't be quite as breezy and cold on Election Day, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and mild with temperatures reaching the 60s before the 70s make a return on Friday and Saturday.