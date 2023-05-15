12-Year-Old Girl Hit by Stray Bullet in Bed in Southeast DC

A 12-year-old girl is injured after she was struck by a stray bullet while in bed early Monday in Southeast D.C., police say.

A bullet pierced through the walls of the apartment she was residing in before 4:40 a.m. The apartment is located in the 2600 block of Naylor Road SE, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The girl was hit in the leg. She was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Police do not believe she was the intended target. They continue to investigate the shooting.

The incident happened hours after a 10-year-old girl was seriously hurt by a stray bullet in Northeast D.C. Police continue to search for the shooter.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to propose new safety legislation on Monday.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.