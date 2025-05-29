Strawberry season cut short in Northern Virginia due to fungus, bad weather

It's not a sign that strawberry lovers want to see this time of year.

"This Patch is CLOSED," reads the bold black lettering underneath a crossed-out, cartoon strawberry. "Please Do Not Pick."

In the 13 years he's been operating Messick’s Farm in Bealeton, Virginia, Jimmy Messick has never had a strawberry season like this.

"It is the lowest production year that we’ve had in the years we’ve been producing strawberries," Messick told News4. "I’ve heard it said before and I think it still is, a strawberry drought in this area. We just aren’t producing enough strawberries for all the demand."

His farm in Fauquier County has five acres of strawberry plants, and opened up to pick-your-own strawberry customers on April 15.

"Normally our season is 10-12 weeks, and we start mid-April and can go until the last of June. This year it was only four weeks," Messick said.

He says one of the culprits, hitting his farm and others, is a fungus called neopestalotiopsis — Neo-P for short.

"You see these brown spots on this plant?" Messick said, pointing to a green leaf with yellow-brown spots, surrounded by rings of deeper, almost maroon brown. "This is typical of what you are going to see with the new disease."

On other plants, there are no spots, but the disease stunts berry production.

"You wouldn't think that there's anything wrong it it, but if you look down into it, you see no blooms, you see no green fruit," Messick said.

He's not alone. Other strawberry farms in the DMV are giving potential customers the bad news on their websites.

"It's been a really rough season," Great Country Farms says on its website. Other patches like Messick's have already closed to picking.

Weather has been another negative factor, with the heavy rains we've seen in recent weeks creating even more challenges.

"Strawberries prefer cool, dry weather," Messick said. "That’s just what they like."

Not all farms have been as hard-hit, though. Some, like Wegmeyer Farms, are still offering you-pick and home grown berries for sale.

But inside the Messick's Farm market, staff continues to deliver the bad news to callers.

"It's just been really disappointing for us and for our loyal customers that really wanted to come out and enjoy that experience," said employee Jessica Howland. "The best thing for me is to see some children out here with strawberries all over their face ... that’s the best thing to see."

Next season, Messick says, he'll plant a different strawberry variety, one that's more resistant to fungus.

And, the farm reminds its customers, it's only a few weeks until blackberries — growing abundantly — are ready for picking. More fresh fruits and vegetables will be coming at the farm all the way through pumpkin season.