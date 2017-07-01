Fast-Moving Thunderstorm Slams into Washington and Surrounding Counties

A strong, fast-moving storm moved through Washington D.C. and the metro area Saturday.

All local severe thunderstorm warnings have expired, but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Washington and surrounding areas in Maryland and Virginia until 9 p.m. Saturday.

The storm left some pockets of minor damage -- mostly tree limbs that fell during the fast-moving storm.

Temperatures of the next couple of days will remain in the 90s, but the humidity will be much less than Saturday.

Get the latest weather from NBCWashington.com:

Download our free weather apps for iPad and iPhone. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.