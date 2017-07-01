Fast-Moving Thunderstorm Slams into Washington and Surrounding Counties

A strong, fast-moving storm moved through Washington D.C. and the metro area Saturday.
All local severe thunderstorm warnings have expired, but a severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Washington and surrounding areas in Maryland and Virginia until 9 p.m. Saturday.
The storm left some pockets of minor damage -- mostly tree limbs that fell during the fast-moving storm.
Temperatures of the next couple of days will remain in the 90s, but the humidity will be much less than Saturday.
