Stores Selling Alcohol in Maryland See Increase in Sales

By Associated Press

Liquor sales are booming in parts of Maryland as the coronavirus spreads.

Renee Zacharias, manager of Ballenger Beer and Spirits, told the Frederick News Post over the weekend that business is triple what it usually is this time of year.

She said customers have said they're stockpiling beer and liquor in case stores are shuttered like they have been in other states. For example, Pennsylvania ordered liquor stores to close last week.

Cotton Rudy, co-owner of Rudy’s Welding Service and Cold Beer in Middletown, said business has increased about 50 percent.

“I think because of the coronavirus, we ran out of Everclear alcohol, because people have been using it as hand sanitizer,” Rudy said.

