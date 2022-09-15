Stolen Puppy Returned to HRA; 5 Still Missing

A woman returned a stolen puppy to the Human Rescue Alliance, but five puppies are still missing.

At 5 weeks old, the puppies are vulnerable and need to be with their mother until they are 8-10 weeks old, HRA said.

HRA picked up the pregnant, malnourished mother, 1-year-old Godiva, in July.

Godiva gave birth to a litter of seven in August, HRA said. The mother and her puppies were placed in a foster home better suited for them than a shelter.

But later in August Godiva was found tied to a pole and abandoned, HRA said.

A search-and-seizure warrant was executed over the weekend at the home where the puppies were believed to be, but only one was found, HRA said.

A woman returned one of the puppies Thursday morning, saying she got him from someone at a gas station. Veterinarians found he was “relatively healthy,” HRA said.

HRA is offering $7,500 for information leading to the recovery of the puppies still missing. Tips can be reported anonymously. Call 202-723-5730.