Stock Report: Ravens Extend Win Streak as Commanders Go Winless in Preseason

BALTIMORE -- The Washington Commanders capped a winless preseason with a dud of a performance against the Ravens, allowing repeated big pass plays by the Ravens backups and displaying a defensive backfield that seemed incapable of covering double moves.

The good news for Washington is that Ron Rivera benched most of his starters from action, so while the performance wasn't inspiring, it also doesn't likely serve as a precursor for the regular season.

There were some bright spots, and some clues about the shape of the 53-man roster to come, but by far the most intriguing situation of the night was an injury to the Ravens' mascot Poe.

Seen a lot of football injuries but never one like this pic.twitter.com/4rql0utyOm — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022

Beyond mascot troubles, Washington escaped the preseason without any real major injuries, though what the offensive line will look like for Week 1 against Jacksonville remains a mystery.

Carson Wentz didn't even dress for the game and Taylor Heinicke was an emergency-only option, which meant plenty of action for rookie QB Sam Howell. He had a good night, and leads off the Stock Report.

Stock Up

Sam Howell - This time last year Howell was a big-time QB prospect at the University of North Carolina with No. 1 pick buzz. That never materialized because Howell spent most of last season playing behind a suspect Tar Heel offensive line and running for his life. That trained him well for Saturday's action, where he again played behind a suspect offensive line and spent much of the night running for his life. He also showed off the strength in his arm and some touch as well with consecutive red zone throws; unfortunately, neither ball got brought in for the TD. Howell finished the night 24 of 35 for 280 yards, a touchdown and another 62 yards on the ground. As much as he played well, there is zero QB controversy in Washington. Wentz, then Heinicke, then Howell.

Jeremy Reaves - A tough guy on the backend, Reaves made a few flash plays in a game where he needed to impress. On one play Reaves immediately read a run around the right side and was able to dash between two blockers and get the tackle for a loss. Washington will certainly keep four safeties in Bobby McCain, Kam Curl, Darrick Forest and rookie Percy Butler, but Reaves will really push the organization to keep five. He's good and makes plays.

Dax Milne - The second-year receiver out of BYU seemed to have a pretty secure grasp on a roster spot and Saturday's action in Baltimore certainly helped. He handled one punt return and showed good decision-making and sure hands while adding four catches for 37 yards. Right now the WR group for Washington looks like this: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Cam Sims, Dyami Brown and Milne.

Unclear (preseason special)

Jaret Patterson - The second-year running back looked good on the field, accounting for 92 total yards. That's the good part. But he also didn't even get the first carries in this game. For a guy that made the roster out of training camp last year as an undrafted rookie, then saw the team use a third-round pick on running back Brian Robinson Jr. from Alabama, it's not a good look for a roster spot for Patterson that he was arguably the sixth RB on the depth chart. None of Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Robinson and Jonathan Williams played, and then Reggie Bonnafon got the first carries of the game. Add all that up and it's not looking great for Patterson.

Jamin Davis - The second-year linebacker played well in limited work, including a tackle for loss in the first quarter. But in a game where Rivera benched more than 30 players, it stands out that Davis didn't get that treatment. From a football perspective it's good he got more good work and impressed against backups, but he was Washington's only recent first-round pick that played in this game, and that includes 2022 first-rounder Dotson.

Joey Slye - Washington's placekicker missed his first field goal attempt of the night but came back to make two others. The miss, and an extra point miss in Week 1 of the preseason, made for some eye raises before Slye buried the next two kicks.

Stock Down