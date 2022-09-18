Stock Report: Commanders Suffer Embarrassing Loss in Detroit

Commanders suffer embarrassing loss in Detroit originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

DETROIT - The Commanders made it interesting in the second half but the damage from a completely inferior first half doomed Washington in its first loss of the season.

Where Carson Wentz and the offense mounted somewhat of a second-half comeback, the defense refused to go along for the ride. Washington's defense has now given up 58 points through two games and does not at all seem ready to rebound from a bad 2021 season.

How bad was the defensive effort? Late in the third quarter when Washington had cut the Detroit lead to one score, the Commanders promptly gave up a 58-yard run to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and three plays later, running back DeAndre Swift burst in for a 22-yard score on a play that he fell down after catching the ball.

Seriously, he caught the ball, fell down, got back up and then ran for the end zone.

It was the cherry on top of an all-too embarrassing defensive performance sundae.

There were other gaffes, and the volatility that comes with Wentz quarterbacking, but by far the biggest culprit in the defeat was Washington's inadequate defense.

Stock Down

Trai Turner - Washington's interior offensive line got mangled much of the game though Turner seemed particularly inept. On a series of possessions the Commanders offense could not move the ball past their own 20-yard line and there was consistent rush from the inside, let alone an inability to run the ball. Eventually things opened up but not before the damage was done. Only twice did Washington gain a first down in the entire first half of this game. Think about that.

Stock Up