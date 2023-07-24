Southeast DC

‘Still out there': Suspect sought in Capitol Hill hit-and-run that killed 18-year-old

Madison Jones was killed in a car crash at Pennsylvania Avenue and 11th Street SE after a driver ran a red light. Police are seeking a suspect who ran from the site

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

A mother is waiting for justice after a hit-and-run driver killed her daughter in D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood just weeks before her 19th birthday.

Madison Jones was headed home from her job in Navy Yard on June 8 when a driver ran a red light and hit the car in which she was a passenger. She was thrown from the car.

Police say two people ran from the scene of the crash. So far, one person is sought: 30-year-old Andre Maurice Johnson.

“It’s disturbing to me that there is no remorse shown for my daughter’s life that has been lost,” Jones’ mother, Sherese Jones, said, speaking only with News4. “To know that they’re still out here at large, just living their life.”

Jones was getting a ride home from work from her boyfriend and his mother inside a Ford Focus headed north on 11th Street SE. They were at Pennsylvania Avenue and had a green light when the driver of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 that was headed east hit the driver’s side at about 12:25 a.m., police said.

Jones was ejected from the back seat. The two people in the Mercedes got out and ran. DC Fire and EMS arrived and found that Jones had died. Her boyfriend and his mother were taken to hospitals and later released.

Jones would have turned 19 on July 15, her mother said. She played violin and guitar and taught herself how to do makeup.

“Madison was just a very super-intelligent, blessed young lady,” her mother said.

She has hung up photos of the suspect and said she believes police will find him.

“I have tremendous faith in the department, that they’ll do what’s needed to be done to bring my daughter justice,” Sherese Jones said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward up to $10,000 is available.

Southeast DCWashington DCcrash
