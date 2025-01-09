Still need help shoveling? DC's ‘Snow Heroes' are a phone call away

As D.C. continues to dig out of Monday's snow storm, there are many residents who need help clearing their sidewalks, walkways and driveways.

Even a little snow can be problematic for seniors and people with disabilities.

That's where D.C.'s "Snow Hero" program comes in.

More than 200 volunteers from all walks of life signed up with the D.C. government to lend a hand.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Nigle Brake and his team with the environmental organization Ward 8 Woods are some of them.

"Well, it's about taking care of your community and giving back when you can," Brake said.

Brake and his team were called to shovel at one home in Southeast D.C. Wednesday morning, but noticed the neighbors' sidewalks also needed shoveling.

"We noticed that next door there were two houses, and that house had a veteran sign on it. So we looked at that house, knocked on the door. But then we saw the elevator lift, and saw that the individual is possibly in a wheelchair. So, we took the opportunity to knock on the door," Brake said.

Hundreds of residents called the city for help clearing their steps and walkways after Monday's snow storm dumped several inches on the city.

"So far, over a thousand D.C. residents have been matched with volunteers to shovel their driveways and walkways, but we still have hundreds more that need help," Serve D.C. Director Dominique A. Scott told News4.

"I think it shows the resilience of the community, of people giving back and caring about those in need," Brake said.

"They're amazing. We couldn't do this without them. The engagement of the residents makes all the difference, and when people see that their community members are showing up for them, it warms their heart," Scott said.

Any D.C. residents who need help shoveling their snow, or who want to volunteer, can call 311.