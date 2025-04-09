‘Still fighting for you': Wrongfully deported man's wife, leaders rally on Capitol Hill

Four weeks after a Maryland father was detained by ICE and wrongfully deported to El Salvador, his wife and lawmakers spoke on Capitol Hill about the urgent need to bring him home.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was detained on March 12 and flown on a Justice Department flight to a notorious prison – though he had legal status to live in the U.S.

His wife, Jennifer, said Wednesday that her husband’s deportation has destroyed her family’s happiness and their children’s innocence. She fought tears as she spoke on the Hill with Rep. Glenn Ivey and Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

“Kilmar, if you can hear me, I'm still fighting for you. Your brother, your mother, our children are still fighting for you. We're not going to give up hope until the Supreme Court justices do the right thing,” she said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Some supporters held signs reading “Bring Kilmar home.”

“We are with you in this fight for justice and we demand that Kilmar be returned home now. What has happened should never happen in the United States of America,” Van Hollen said.

Abrego Garcia’s family is awaiting word from the Supreme Court on its decision in his case.

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to vacate a lower court’s order to release Abrego Garcia from the prison and return him to the U.S.

The solicitor general claimed Judge Paul Xinis did not have the authority to order Abrego Garcia’s release and return.

In their most recent court filing, his attorneys note he has not lived in El Salvador since 2011, when he was just 16. They say he has no criminal record there or here in the U.S.