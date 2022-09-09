Steelers to Wear No. 3 Helmet Stickers in Honor of Late QB Dwayne Haskins

Steelers to wear No. 3 helmet stickers in honor of late QB Haskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Pittsburgh Steelers plan to wear helmet stickers with the late Dwayne Haskins’s No. 3 on them this season in honor of their teammate who died in a highway accident last April, a team spokesperson announced Friday.

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022

Haskins, who was 24 years old at the time of his death, was struck and killed by a dump truck on a Florida highway while walking to get gas. An autopsy report later revealed that he had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit and multiple drugs in his system.

A 2019 first-round pick of Washington, Haskins spent two seasons in D.C. before landing with the Steelers in 2021. He didn’t appear in a game for Pittsburgh but was in the mix for the team’s starting quarterback job following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.

Now set to play their first season since his death, the Steelers will keep a reminder of their former teammates close.