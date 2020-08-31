Steady Rain Monday Could Leads to Flooding Concerns

Clouds are moving in Monday morning, and the rain is soon to follow. After a dry and comfortable start to the day, you should plan for rain arriving across most of the D.C. area by around noon.

The thickening clouds will keep temperatures in the 70s to near 80° Monday afternoon, and the rain will become steady by late afternoon or early evening.

There could be enough rain for some flooding concerns Monday night, so the National Weather Service has posted a flood watch for areas to the south of Winchester, Virginia, in the Shenandoah Valley and the foothills west of Culpeper to include Luray and Charlottesville. The flood watch may need to be expanded closer toward the D.C. metro area later Monday.

Steady rain Monday could add up to as much as an inch in some areas. Periods of moderate rain overnight will taper to showers Tuesday morning.

We are not likely to get much, if any, sunshine Tuesday. Plan for cloudy skies and rainy periods through much of Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. High will once again be around 80°.