Statues Honoring Esteemed DC Residents Proposed for All 8 Wards

A bill under the D.C. Council's consideration would put emphasis on honoring women and people of color with eight new statues across the city

By Sophia Barnes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – APRIL 19, 2018: School buses unload visiting students in front of the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C. Facing the museum is a statue of the first Smithsonian Institution Secretary, Joseph Henry. The nature-history museum, located on the National Mall, is administered by the Smithsonian Institution. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The D.C. Council is considering a plan to diversify the city's public memorials.

The council held a public hearing on two bills Thursday. The first would require eight new statues to be built — one in each ward by the end of the decade.

Those statues would honor women or people of color who were born or raised in the District and made major contributions to the region or country.

The bill suggested several individuals for consideration, including D.C.-born playwright Mary P. Burrill and medical pioneer Charles Drew.

The second bill would create a committee to review the city's street and school names. The group would make recommendations on titles that are seen as oppressive and inconsistent with D.C.'s values, the bill text reads.

