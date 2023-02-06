State of the Union: Here are the Road Closures Around the US Capitol

Fencing is up around the U.S. Capitol and road closures are expected for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m.

The road closures and fencing are safety precautions recommended by the U.S. Capitol Police and Secret Service, according to a release.

Fencing has been installed several times since the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, including the 2022 State of the Union address.

During his address to a joint session of Congress, President Biden is expected to speak about the state of the economy, lowering prescription drug costs and America’s overseas alliances.

Street closures around the U.S. Capitol will start Tuesday morning and end at approximately 11 p.m., according to the release.

Tour buses will also be rerouted away from the Capitol during this period.

Road Closures

The following streets will be closed to the public on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NW, and Third Street, SW

First Street between Constitution Avenue, NW, and Independence Avenue, SW

The following streets will be closed to the public at 5:30 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue, NW, and Second Street, NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue, SW, and Second Street, SE

First Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

D Street between First Street, NE, and Second Street, NE

First Street between Independence Avenue, SE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

Maryland Avenue between First Street, NE, and Constitution Avenue, NE

East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

New Jersey Avenue between C Street, NW, and Constitution Avenue, NW

The following roads will be closed to the public at 7 p.m.:

Second Street between Constitution Avenue, NE, and Independence Avenue, SE

Constitution Avenue between Third Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

First Street between C Street, NW, and Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue between Third Street, SW, and Washington Avenue, SW

Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

Second Street between Washington Avenue, SW, and C Street, SW

The complete traffic advisory can be found here.