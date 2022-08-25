State Department Employee Struck and Killed Riding Bike in Bethesda

A State Department employee was struck and killed while riding a bike in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday.

Sarah Joan Langenkamp, 42, was in the bicycle lane when a flatbed truck turned right into a parking lot in the 5200 block of busy River Road just north of the Little Falls Parkway and the Capital Crescent Trail and struck her, police said. Langenkamp died at the scene.

Police closed the road to investigate.

The truck driver initially left the scene not realizing a person had been hit but then returned, police said.

Montgomery County police examined the exterior and undercarriage of the truck.

There's no word on whether the driver will face any charges.

