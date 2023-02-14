Frederick County

Starving Dogs Rescued From Property in Frederick County

Authorities removed five under-fed and three deceased dogs

By Allison Hageman

Frederick County Sheriff's Office squad car
Frederick County Sheriff's Office

Five under-fed and three deceased dogs were removed by authorities from a property in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday.

The animals were located at the 8300 block of Water Street Road in Walkersville, according to a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies and Frederick County Division of Animal Control (FCDAC) officers found five alive and starving Mastiff-type dogs in the backyard of the property. The dogs were held in a fenced-in kennel with two pens, with three dogs in one pen, and two alive dogs and one dead dog in the other, deputies said.

FCDAC officers found the bodies of two more dogs in trash bags outside of the kennels, the release said.

While on the property authorities said they saw the hungry dogs eat feces.

The five alive dogs, along with the three dead were removed from the property and taken to FCDAC’s center.

One dog, which struggled to move, was transported to an Emergency Animal Hospital. The dog was released on Sunday morning.

“The investigation into the welfare of the dogs is active and ongoing,” FCDAC director David Luckenbaugh said in the release. “The five dogs currently at the Animal Control Center are doing well and receiving individualized care.”

This article tagged under:

Frederick CountyCrime and Courts
