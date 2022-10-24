Stafford High School Open Monday After 1,000 Students Had Flu-Like Symptoms

A high school in Stafford County, Virginia, is open Monday after it canceled weekend activities and athletic events to prevent the spreading of flu-like symptoms, officials say.

Nearly 1,000 students or half of the student body at Stafford High School had flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms on Friday, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4.

The school’s building was deep cleaned and disinfected over the weekend, according to the school.

Stafford said it is working with the Virginia Department of Health and Rappahannock Health Department to determine the cause of the illness.

The school is expected to provide an update on the illness Monday.

