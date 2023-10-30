Stafford Fire & Rescue employee charged in murder of his infant son

A 19-year-old Stafford Fire & Rescue employee is accused in the murder of his infant son, authorities in Virginia say.

The 3-month-old baby died at a hospital, where he died, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

His father, Dallas Bowling, is charged in his killing. Bowling has been placed on leave from the fire department, officials said.

The infant boy was found about 12:25 p.m. Friday after deputies were called to Richland Road in Stafford for a reported medical emergency. They tried to perform life-saving measures on the baby until a fire and rescue crew arrived, but he died at the hospital.

Detectives began investigating after the baby's death was ruled a homicide.

Bowling was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and felony child abuse, the sheriff's office said. He was ordered held without bond. It is unclear whether he has a lawyer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) released a statement about the charges against Bowling, which says in part: "SCFR is aware of the serious allegations of second degree murder and felony child abuse against an employee of the department. The allegations do not reflect the values of the department, which all members are expected to uphold."

Bowling has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the fire department's statement continued. The department said they are cooperating with the sheriff's office.