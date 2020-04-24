Stafford County Board Member Shares Her Battle With COVID-19

A Stafford County board member who just came out of quarantine says she has a plan to help others.

Tinesha Allen says she had a multitude of symptoms.

“I had a really high fever, almost 103, and everything was just hot,” she said.

She was just released from isolation this week. She was at home, but it was a lonely time as she was isolated from her family.

“If I had to put a percentage on it, I'd say I’m at 85 percent,” she said. “Definitely my cough has subsided substantially.”

She said she only missed one meeting. The board has been meeting via WebEx, and she realized many were wondering why she was coughing so much. She didn’t initially reveal her illness to protect her family’s privacy

“I tried my best," Allen said. "I tried to listen, I tried to ask questions, I tried to follow, but I couldn't talk. You can't force yourself to talk. You can try. I did. You can listen to some of the audio. I mean, you know, I was hacking out my lungs.”

Earlier this week she attended the budget meetings virtually, but it was still hard.”

“I feel terrible because there were things I wish I could have fought for,” she said. “Believe me I wish I could but I could not speak.”

Even though she’s in the clear, Allen said she’s still afraid to leave her home. She said she won't leave home without a mask until National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci says it's safe.

Allen also is a nursing student. This experience affirmed she made the right career choice. She hopes to donate her blood to help others who have the coronavirus.