Stafford County Approves ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ Resolution

Another Virginia county has passed a symbolic second amendment sanctuary resolution.

The Stafford County supervisors voted 7-0 Tuesday to approve the resolution, which reaffirms the rights of Stafford County citizens to keep and bear arms, The Free-Lance Star reported.

Hundreds of people packed the board meeting, many wearing orange stickers saying "Guns Save Lives," and spoke in support of the measure.

The measures have no legal standing but are meant to send a message to the newly-elected Democratic legislature that some rural areas do not support new gun laws.

More than 100 local governments across the commonwealth have passed similar decrees, including Prince William and Spotsylvania counties, the Virginia Citizens Defense League says.