Stabbing suspect shot and killed by police at National Harbor

A man who allegedly went on an early morning crime spree was shot and killed by police at National Harbor on Sunday.

The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. on St. George's Boulevard, and the Independent Investigations Division spent well over eight hours on the scene collecting evidence. The shooting happened in the street right next to an apartment complex.

Prince George's County Chief of Police Malik Aziz said two of his officers confronted the man after receiving several calls to 911.

“The two officers discharged their duty weapons. The suspect was struck an unknown amount of times at this point,” Aziz said. “Officers administered emergency care, and that suspect was transported to the hospital, a local hospital, where he died a short time later.”

About an hour and a half earlier, Aziz said the man shot by his officers stabbed a man and a woman inside an apartment on the third floor of a building on Maryland Route 210. Aziz said he then set it on fire.

“It’s an unfortunate incident on a beautiful Sunday, on a special Sunday across the world, and it happened right here and in the beautiful National Harbor,” Aziz said. “Without adding too much speculation, but people who go through things, family members know these things, that they should urge loved ones to seek the type of help that we need in order to help us all live in a more vibrant place here, without the violence associated with those things.”

Prince George's County police said the two people who were stabbed are in critical but stable condition, and as the police describe it, they say the three people involved all were “known to each other.”

Back at the apartment where the two people were stabbed, Eugene Wood said he knows the victims and is having a tough time dealing with it.

“I can't wrap my head around what has happened,” he said. “It's still shocking because I saw it earlier, and I saw all of the fire trucks. They had fire trucks back here in the front police line. I'm still going to be thinking about this for the next couple of days and figure out what caused this.”

Officials with Prince George's County Fire said a number of people have been displaced by the fire — eight adults and six juveniles.

The investigation into the police shooting is now being handled by the Independent Investigation Division, which typically releases body camera footage about two weeks after an incident.