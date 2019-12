Some lanes were blocked on Interstate 270 in Bethesda, Maryland, Sunday night for a stabbing investigation.

Montgomery County police said one person was stabbed in the northbound lanes of I-270 before Old Georgetown Road.

The right side of I-270 was shut down and traffic was backed up about a mile. All lanes are now back open.

Police later said the victim cut their self. Their condition is not known at this time.

