Spotsylvania County School Board

Spotsylvania's Controversial New Superintendent Starts Job

By NBC Washington Staff

Mark Taylor is set to begin as Spotsylvania County Public School’s new superintendent Tuesday.

The Virginia Board of Education voted for Taylor to receive a superintendent's license in September, despite public comments against him. Taylor previously did not have a background in education.

The appointment has sparked controversy with accusations of offensive social media posts. Some people said Taylor does not meet state requirements for the position.

Spotsylvania School Board Member, Nicole Cole is suing the Virginia Department of Education. She wants to void the superintendent’s license issued to Taylor.

Taylor’s daughter also spoke out against her father becoming the Spotsylvania County superintendent.

He will have a three-year contract with a $245,000 salary as superintendent.

