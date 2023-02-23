Spotsylvania School Board Member Accused of Forging Documents

A Spotsylvania County School Board member and former chairman was indicted by a grand jury, accused of forging school documents.

Virginia State police said the charges stem from an investigation launched in October with approval from the Attorney General’s Office.

The charges are based on allegations that when Kirk Twigg was school board chair in June 2022, he altered

records to change a salary amount on a county contract.

Twigg faces a felony charge of forging a public record and a misdemeanor count of tampering with a public record.

Twigg was released on his own recognizance.

A special prosecutor from Albemarle County will handle the case.

Twigg was at the center of a controversy that erupted in the fall of 2021 when parents complained that some school library books were too explicit and he suggested burning them.

Twigg was also a key figure in the firing of a popular former school superintendent. He later worked to have a personal friend named the new school leader even though Mark Taylor had no education background.

News4 asked the school board spokeswoman for comment, but she said they are unable to comment on pending legal matters.