Spotsylvania School Board Adopts FY 2024 Budget With Job Cuts, Pay Raises

The Spotsylvania County School Board passed a more than $442 million operating budget for FY 2024 after a sometimes heated meeting Tuesday that ended after midnight.

The final budget no longer includes the controversial proposal to eliminate school libraries.

A big part of the debate centered around cuts to paraeducators and special educators. One proposal would have eliminated 23 paraeducators. Ultimately, the board cut five paraeducators but increased the number of special education paraeducators by four.

The budget does include a 5% across-the-board pay raise for school staff thanks to new funding from the County Board of Supervisors.

But board members still needed to find a way to close a $16 million dollar budget shortfall.

They also cut athletic stipends, custodial positions and support staff.

The final vote was four to one.

Two board members, Dawn Shelley and Nicole Cole, were absent from the final vote. Both were openly critical of Superintendent Mark Taylor and questioned proposed budget cuts.

“We need to talk about kids. We need things that are going to support our students. And those 23 paras?! That were cut?! Is what we need," Shelley said.

“The other goal is to fund the things that directly meet the needs of our students and their education as much as possible – first," Cole said. She also advocated retaining any staff positions that were already filled.

The budget goes into effect July 1.