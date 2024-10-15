Spotsylvania deputy cleared in shooting of Marine veteran

A Virginia deputy who shot and killed a man who authorities say pointed a gun at a woman has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The deputy, Lt. Daniel Harris, shot Kenny Carr just after 3 a.m. on June 30 when he saw Carr pointing a gun at the woman, who later identified herself as Carr's wife, from outside Carr's Spotsylvania County home, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said.

Harris went to the home on Spotswood Drive to investigate a call about a domestic disturbance involving a gun, the sheriff's office said.

A single, fatal gunshot was fired from outside the couple's house, through a window. Carr, 38, died at the home.

Fauquier Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott C. Hook found Harris' use of lethal force was justified, the sheriff's office said on Tuesday.

A separate internal investigation at the sheriff's office found that Harris followed all of the department's policies and procedures, the sheriff's office said.

Carr was an Army service member who worked at Fort Belvoir. He also previously served in the Marines.

His wife, Devin Carr, told News4 after the shooting her normally happy, upbeat husband seemed to be struggling with signs of PTSD.

She said when he came home from a visit to Richmond that day, it was clear he had been drinking.

Devin Carr said when she went downstairs to the theater room in their home, he later followed her — with a gun.

"He was still just talking loud down there. He was moving his hands and stuff like that. I was really just listening at that point," she said.

Devin Carr said she didn't realize that someone called 911.

As she tried to calm her husband, just after 3 a.m., the deputies arrived, she said. Some came in the front door, while others went to the side of the house, she said.

"It happened so quick. He was talking, and next thing you know, out of nowhere, I saw glass just went flying. When the glass went flying the police busted in," Devin Carr recalled.

"I looked back, and my husband was falling down," she said through tears.

Two hours after deputies pulled her from the room, Devin Carr said she learned her husband was dead.

She said it wasn't until much later that day, when a crew came to pull up the bloody carpet and drywall, that she realized where the gunfire came from, and why the glass had shattered.

The deputy fired through the basement window, Devin Carr said.

"They did not say nothing," she said. "They did not make any requests, they did not say anything at all."

"I don't think they saved my life. But I do think they took his life," Devin Carr said.

"I feel like my husband did not deserve this. He didn't," she said.

Harris was on administrative leave after the shooting.