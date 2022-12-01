D.C. listened to Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny more than any other artists this year, according to Spotify Wrapped.

On Thursday, Spotify released its year review, with stats showing that the district's Top Artist of 2022 was Taylor Swift, despite her not including D.C. on her upcoming tour.

With a vibrant music scene, D.C.'s top artists don’t come as a surprise.

Bad Bunny was a close second, followed by Drake, Kanye West and The Weeknd.

Top songs were “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, “First Class” by Jack Harlow and “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny. When it comes to top genres, people favored pop, rap, hip-hop, dance-pop and trap.

The District certainly didn’t have un verano sin Bad Bunny– the Puerto Rican rapper and singer has already been to D.C. twice this year on his tours, playing the Capitol One arena in March and Nationals Park in August.

D.C.'s music preferences are on par with trends across the board. Bad Bunny topped the streaming service's most-streamed global artists of the year, and Swift came in second. Drake, The Weeknd and BTS round out the Top 5 list globally on Spotify.

