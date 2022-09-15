Sports World Showers Roger Federer With Praise After Retirement News

By Eric Mullin

Sports world showers Roger Federer with praise after retirement news originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A legendary sports career is coming to an end.

Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he is retiring from competitive tennis. Next week’s Laver Cup in London will be his final tournament on the ATP Tour.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Federer, 41, is one of just three men’s tennis players to win at least 20 Grand Slam singles titles and he was the first to reach the milestone. His 20 Grand Slams only trail Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) on the all-time list. Eight of Federer's Grand Slam triumphs came at Wimbledon, which is a tournament record.

The Swiss national spent 310 weeks as the world’s No. 1-ranked player. That included a record stretch of 237 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked player. He’s also the oldest player to ever sit atop the world rankings, as he claimed the No. 1 spot at 38 years and 10 months old in 2018.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Things to Do DC

The Weekend Scene: H Street Fest, Plane Pull and More to Do in the DC Area

Immigrants

Busloads of Migrants Dropped Off Near Vice President's DC Home

Now, Federer will become the second tennis great to hang up the racket within the past month. Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, is evolving away from tennis following her third-round loss at the 2022 U.S. Open.

From legend Billie Jean King to 2022 U.S. Open winner Carlos Alcaraz and many more, the sports world paid homage to Federer after the news of his impending retirement:

https://twitter.com/rogerfederer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rogerfederer.

We wish you the very best as your journey continues.

— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) <a href="https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/1570421177503424514
https://twitter.com/rogerfederer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/k4xjyN3AAB

— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) <a href="https://twitter.com/carlosalcaraz/status/1570432001848516608
https://twitter.com/hashtag/RForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RForever. @rogerfederer â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/XIyDzCMTuk

— ATP Tour (@atptour) <a href="https://twitter.com/atptour/status/1570402515300290561
https://twitter.com/serenawilliams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@serenawilliams | @rogerfederer pic.twitter.com/G630i4BlSL

— ESPN (@espn) <a href="https://twitter.com/espn/status/1570406590318055431
https://twitter.com/hashtag/LaverCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/Ii1ODFjNxe

— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) <a href="https://twitter.com/LaverCup/status/1570407372459311105
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us