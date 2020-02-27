Speed Cameras Placed on Maryland Highway Issued 9,000 Tickets Since August

Indian Head Highway in Maryland now has three speeding cameras that have collectively issued 9,000 tickets, since August — amounting to roughly 1,500 a month.

The Rev. Dr. Robert L. Screen, a safety advocate, along with others, lobbied for the cameras after experiencing many losses in the community as a result of car wrecks.

“From 2007 up until the current time — we’ve actually lost 68 people on this roadway,” Screen said.

As a member of the community for almost 50 years, Screen has had to talk to family members who’ve been through loss because of the dangerous highway.

“It’s not an easy thing to do that. It’s part of the role that we have to fulfill, but it doesn’t make for a good scenario — myself included,” Screen said.

The cameras were finally placed this summer. On the road, speeds were known to reach up to 70 mph on average, however, with the cameras in place, cars appear to be slowing down.

Screen asks that people show some restraint on Indian Head Highway.

“When we are asking a person to slow down — it’s all working their character and a position of trust — can we trust you to do that?” Screen said.