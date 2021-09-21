Special Police Officer Shot, Killed in Third Shooting in Southeast DC Tuesday

A special police officer was shot and killed in Tuesday's third shooting in Southeast D.C., authorities said.

A woman was found shot, unconscious and not breathing in the 3300 block of 10th Place SE around 8:45 p.m., police said. She was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been revealed.

Police were looking for a white Camry with dark, tinted windows last seen on Wheeler Road SE going toward Southern Avenue SE connected to the killing.

A potential motive for the shooting was not immediately revealed.

This was the third shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday. Five people were shot, including a teenager, before 9 a.m. and two more people, including a 9-year-old boy, were shot before 5 p.m.

John Ayala, the director of the organization DC Guardian Angels, lost his grandson to gun violence last year.

"A lot of people are blaming the mayor, the city council and the police department, and I don't think that's who should be getting the blame," Ayala said. "The community should be getting the blame because the community knows what's going on, they're not reporting it and getting these guys off the streets. So we've gotta get the community to stop talking about they're tired of it and prove that they're tired of the shootings."