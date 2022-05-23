Fatal Shooting

Special Police Officer Fatally Shot in Southeast DC

Shawn Minor, of Forestville, was fatally shot Sunday on Elvans Road SE, police said. He was 33

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Maryland man working as a special police officer was fatally shot early Sunday in Southeast D.C., police say. 

Shawn Minor, of Forestville, was killed. He was 33. 

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE, north of Suitland Parkway, at about 12:20 a.m. Gunshots were heard. They found Minor in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“At the time of the offense, the victim was in uniform and working as an on-duty Special Police Officer,” police said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crime tape could be seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex. 

A homicide investigation is underway. No information on a suspect or possible motive was released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered. 

Local

travel 3 hours ago

Hundreds of Passengers Stuck at Reagan National Airport After Storms

Johnny Depp 4 hours ago

Johnny Depp Could Take the Stand Monday in Fairfax County Court

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Fatal ShootingSoutheast DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us