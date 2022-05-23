Special Police Officer Fatally Shot in Southeast DC

A Maryland man working as a special police officer was fatally shot early Sunday in Southeast D.C., police say.

Shawn Minor, of Forestville, was killed. He was 33.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Elvans Road SE, north of Suitland Parkway, at about 12:20 a.m. Gunshots were heard. They found Minor in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“At the time of the offense, the victim was in uniform and working as an on-duty Special Police Officer,” police said in a statement.

Crime tape could be seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

A homicide investigation is underway. No information on a suspect or possible motive was released.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered.

