BWI Airport

Southwest Flight Diverted at BWI After Suspicious Note Found

The crew discovered a threatening note upon arrival at BWI airport, officials say

By Associated Press

A Southwest Airlines flight arriving from Phoenix was taken to a remote area of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday after the crew discovered a threatening note, authorities said.

Airport spokesman Jonathan King said Southwest Flight 2104 arrived around 5:15 p.m. before it was taken to the remote location.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Health 7 hours ago

Combination Tests Screen for Multiple Respiratory Illnesses, including COVID-19, with One Sample

West Virginia 9 hours ago

Over a Dozen Lawmakers Joined Crowds on Day of Capitol Riot

According to the statement from Southwest, the 95 passengers and six crewmembers on board the Boeing 737-800 were taken to the terminal by bus. The aircraft has a capacity of 175.

The statement didn’t say what the note contained or where on the plane the note was found. A spokeswoman for Southwest said authorities cleared the aircraft and the passengers were allowed to claim their luggage.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BWI AirportCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us