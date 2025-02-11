A boil water advisory has been issued for Southern Prince George's County due to a suspected water main break, according to WSSC Water.
The area was first identified as all areas south of Pennsylvania Avene (MD 4) but now includes communities north and east of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Several thousand customers are affected in Southern Prince George's County. Crews are in the process of locating the suspected break.
Due to the size of the water main break, it is possible that customers in affected areas will have no water, according to WSSC Water.
Customers can help locate the break by reporting any water flowing steadily from wooded areas, streams running higher than usual or if they can smell chlorine from outside, according to a WSSC spokesperson.
Schools close due to water main break
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the water main break:
- Andrew Jackson Academy
- Arrowhead ES, Avalon Elementary School
- Benjamin Foulois Creative and Performing Arts
- Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
- Bradbury Heights Elementary School
- Carmody Hills Elementary School
- César Chávez Dual Spanish Immersion
- Crossland High School
- Excel Academy PCS
- Francis Scott Key Elementary School
- Highland Park Elementary School
- Hillcrest Heights Elementary School
- Imagine Lincoln PCS
- Imagine Morningside PCS
- Longfields Elementary School
- Maya Angelou French Immersion
- North Forestville Elementary School
- Overlook Spanish Immersion
- Panorama Elementary School
- Princeton Elementary School
- Samuel Chase Elementary School
- Samuel P. Massie Academy
- Skyline Administration Building
- Suitland Elementary School
- Suitland High School
- Tayac Elementary School
- William Beanes Elementary School
- William Hall Academy
Here's what to do during a water boil advisory
If customers living in southern Prince George’s County have any water coming from their taps, they should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute then cool it before doing the following:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Washing fruits and vegetables
- Preparing baby food and formula
- Making ice
- Giving to pets
All stored water, drinks or ice made recently should be discarded. Boiled water can be stored in a clean container with a cover. Water does not have to be boiled before it is used for bathing as long as it is not consumed.
WSSC Water will test samples from the impacted area to ensure the water is safe for consumption. Once water safety has been confirmed, WSSC Water will lift the BWA and will notify customers that the advisory has been lifted.