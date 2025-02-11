A boil water advisory has been issued for Southern Prince George's County due to a suspected water main break, according to WSSC Water.

The area was first identified as all areas south of Pennsylvania Avene (MD 4) but now includes communities north and east of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Several thousand customers are affected in Southern Prince George's County. Crews are in the process of locating the suspected break.

Due to the size of the water main break, it is possible that customers in affected areas will have no water, according to WSSC Water.

Customers can help locate the break by reporting any water flowing steadily from wooded areas, streams running higher than usual or if they can smell chlorine from outside, according to a WSSC spokesperson.

WSSC Water

Schools close due to water main break

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the water main break:

Andrew Jackson Academy

Arrowhead ES, Avalon Elementary School

Benjamin Foulois Creative and Performing Arts

Benjamin Stoddert Middle School

Bradbury Heights Elementary School

Carmody Hills Elementary School

César Chávez Dual Spanish Immersion

Crossland High School

Excel Academy PCS

Francis Scott Key Elementary School

Highland Park Elementary School

Hillcrest Heights Elementary School

Imagine Lincoln PCS

Imagine Morningside PCS

Longfields Elementary School

Maya Angelou French Immersion

North Forestville Elementary School

Overlook Spanish Immersion

Panorama Elementary School

Princeton Elementary School

Samuel Chase Elementary School

Samuel P. Massie Academy

Skyline Administration Building

Suitland Elementary School

Suitland High School

Tayac Elementary School

William Beanes Elementary School

William Hall Academy

Here's what to do during a water boil advisory

If customers living in southern Prince George’s County have any water coming from their taps, they should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute then cool it before doing the following:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing fruits and vegetables

Preparing baby food and formula

Making ice

Giving to pets

All stored water, drinks or ice made recently should be discarded. Boiled water can be stored in a clean container with a cover. Water does not have to be boiled before it is used for bathing as long as it is not consumed.

WSSC Water will test samples from the impacted area to ensure the water is safe for consumption. Once water safety has been confirmed, WSSC Water will lift the BWA and will notify customers that the advisory has been lifted.