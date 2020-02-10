Southbound B-W Parkway Partially Closed After Fatal Crash

One person has died and all southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are closed north of the New York Avenue (US-50) split in Maryland after a crash, officials say.

The three-vehicle crash occurred before 5:40 a.m. Monday. A victim was declared dead at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted to Route 202, U.S. Park Police said. Chopper4 footage shows a long backup.

Information was not immediately released on what may have caused the crash.

