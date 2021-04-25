Son, 24, of Fauquier Ex-Sheriff's Official Killed Outside Home

The 24-year-old son of a law enforcement official who recently retired was shot and killed Wednesday in Fauquier County, Virginia, officials say. One woman was arrested and the search for a man considered armed and dangerous is underway.

Charles Bopp III was found dead in the front yard of his home on Freemans Ford Road in Remington, the county sheriff’s office said. He was the son of Maj. Charles W. Bopp Jr., who retired from the sheriff’s office last year.

Authorities believe Bopp interrupted a burglary at his home and was shot. There’s no indiction he was targeted, the sheriff’s office said.

The FBI, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals Service, Prince William County Police Department and Manassas City Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge, was arrested overnight Sunday and charged with felony murder and conspiracy to commit burglary. She was held without bond.

Martin Anuar Martinez is being sought on murder charges. He’s 30, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds, the sheriff’s office said. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road on Wednesday evening after a report of a shooting. They found Bopp dead with trauma to the upper body, lying in his own front yard, the sheriff’s office said.

“The investigation revealed Bopp interrupted a daytime burglary in progress at his residence, and was subsequently shot and killed next to his vehicle upon his arrival,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Anuar Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call 540-347-3300. Callers may remain anonymous.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activities or suspicious vehicles in the area from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday also is asked to contact officials.

