‘Something in the Water' Not Returning to DC in 2023

Pharrell Willliams tweeted that the festival is "back in the 757 for 2023"

By Allison Hageman

Music popstar Pharrell Williams announced the Something in the Water music festival will not take place in the District in 2023.

Instead, the music festival will return back to his hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Williams tweeted Wednesday.  

@sitw is back in the 757 for 2023,” Williams tweeted.

Williams moved the festival to D.C. last year, but that choice came with controversy including concerns over high ticket prices. 

Virginia Beach leaders appealed to Williams in 2021 to bring the festival back to the city. Williams said the city had “toxic energy” after a police officer fatally shot his cousin.

The three-day music festival, hosted by Pharrell, kicked off Friday in downtown D.C. News4's Walter Morris reports.

The D.C. Something in the Water was held Juneteenth weekend on Independence Avenue. It had performances by Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, 21 Savage and more.  

During the festival, six people were taken from the festival to hospitals with heat-related illness. Police also searched for a woman who stole dozens of iPhones from concert attendees.

It is currently unclear why Williams decided to move the festival back to Virginia Beach.

This year's festival will be held April 28-30 in Virginia Beach. Tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 12 p.m.

