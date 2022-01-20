COVID-19

Some Report Issues Ordering Gov. COVID Tests

Here's what you can do if you've had issues ordering the free tests on COVIDtests.gov

By Susan Hogan, News4 Consumer Investigative Reporter

NBC Washington

Some people are experiencing address mix-ups when ordering free COVID-19 testing kits from the federal government's newly released website.

A few viewers reached out to NBC Responds to report they were blocked from ordering the kits.

”While submitting information to receive our free COVID tests from the government our home address was flagged as a business and couldn’t have tests mailed to us. We do have a small business but also this is our residence," one viewer said.

Another complaint told of numerous residents of an apartment building unable to get the tests.

“Yesterday I ordered a pack of the free test kits and was successful using my address, but the other residents of the building can’t get them because they live at the same address with only the apartment numbers being different," the viewer said.

President Joe Biden's administration and the United States Postal Service said they were aware of some glitches and were working on a fix. They said there are some cases of addresses that are not registered as multi-unit buildings and suggested that people having issues reach out to the postal service for help.

You can contact USPS here or call them at 1-800-275-8777.

In the meantime, the best option is to continue to update your browser and try ordering the tests from COVIDtests.gov.

