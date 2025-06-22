Some Montgomery County residents without power after storms

As temperatures rise, crews are racing to get the power back on for Montgomery County residents after Thursday’s severe thunderstorms knocked down trees, crushed cars and cut power to thousands.

There are still many customers with no service, and that means no air conditioning. Even some busy traffic intersections have no working traffic lights, including Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

News4 called the Montgomery County police non-emergency line not long before noon and asked if they had gotten any calls about Massachusetts Avenue and Baltimore Avenue in Bethesda.

A dispatcher said they had received multiple calls about this intersection and that a police officer will be coming out. News4 checked the area again an hour later, and there was still no officer.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A viral video of a work truck that went up in flames after the severe weather on Thursday is also sitting in the residential area of Mohican Road in Bethesda two days later with wires laying down right outside people’s homes.

There is also a tree that's blocking the road.For the past two days,it has cut off power for multiple neighbors.

"Oh, it's hot. It's sweaty, but we do have the trees, so we’re happy about that,” Margaret, one of the neighbors, said. “Hoping power will be back BY tomorrow THOUGH.”

Margaret told News4 that she sees a silver lining to the situation.

"It's a beautiful day,” she said. “No one was killed, no one was seriously injured, and we're grateful for that."