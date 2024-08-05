Software update caused DC 911 outage; city blames contractor

Three days after D.C.’s 911 system suddenly went down, D.C. blamed a technology contractor.

A software update rolled out incorrectly caused the outage Friday afternoon.

The 911 center and some users at D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS couldn’t access the dispatch system for hours, the District said. During that time, an infant suffering cardiac arrest died.

D.C. said the update was not done in compliance with standard protocol. That person is no longer with District government.

D.C. frequently points out its 911 center is the fourth busiest in the nation. Last year, it took an average of one emergency call every three seconds.

When it goes down as it did Friday, dispatch teams rely on paper and pencil, D.C. public safety officials said. That can be challenging in a city of this size.

Dispatchers couldn't access the system for almost two hours Friday. Some at the police and fire departments lost access for almost six hours.

According to Dave Statter, a veteran journalist, Friday’s outage was the fifth time he’s noted a system outage since late May. D.C.’s 911 center won’t confirm that number.

One outage last month was due to the global Crowdstrike outage.

The best emergency response may not have been able to save the baby’s life, but there is at least some confusion heard in the radio calls. The first 911 call reporting the baby’s cardiac arrest got through to 911 at 12:53 p.m., just 13 minutes into the outage, when the dispatcher was operating with pencil and pad.

According to radio traffic from Friday afternoon, firefighters performed CPR but wanted paramedics and an advanced ambulance to care for the child. The dispatch center repeatedly tried to send a paramedic who wasn’t available. They were still on another call.

Officials did not explain that, either.

The 911 center’s director did not take questions from the News4 I-Team Monday.

