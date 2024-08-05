Washington DC

Software update caused DC 911 outage; city blames contractor

A baby suffering cardiac arrest died during Friday's outage

By Ted Oberg, News4 Investigative Reporter and Rick Yarborough

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three days after D.C.’s 911 system suddenly went down, D.C. blamed a technology contractor.

A software update rolled out incorrectly caused the outage Friday afternoon.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The 911 center and some users at D.C. police and D.C. Fire and EMS couldn’t access the dispatch system for hours, the District said. During that time, an infant suffering cardiac arrest died.

D.C. said the update was not done in compliance with standard protocol. That person is no longer with District government.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

D.C. frequently points out its 911 center is the fourth busiest in the nation. Last year, it took an average of one emergency call every three seconds.

When it goes down as it did Friday, dispatch teams rely on paper and pencil, D.C. public safety officials said. That can be challenging in a city of this size.

Dispatchers couldn't access the system for almost two hours Friday. Some at the police and fire departments lost access for almost six hours.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Washington Commanders 59 mins ago

Chopper4 video: ‘FedEx' removed from Washington Commanders stadium

Kamala Harris 1 hour ago

Virginia man charged with online threats against Vice President Kamala Harris

According to Dave Statter, a veteran journalist, Friday’s outage was the fifth time he’s noted a system outage since late May. D.C.’s 911 center won’t confirm that number.

One outage last month was due to the global Crowdstrike outage.

The best emergency response may not have been able to save the baby’s life, but there is at least some confusion heard in the radio calls. The first 911 call reporting the baby’s cardiac arrest got through to 911 at 12:53 p.m., just 13 minutes into the outage, when the dispatcher was operating with pencil and pad.

According to radio traffic from Friday afternoon, firefighters performed CPR but wanted paramedics and an advanced ambulance to care for the child. The dispatch center repeatedly tried to send a paramedic who wasn’t available. They were still on another call.

Officials did not explain that, either.

The 911 center’s director did not take questions from the News4 I-Team Monday.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us