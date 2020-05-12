Social Distance Slots: MGM National Harbor Lays Out Plan for Reopening

Playing the slots or sitting at a blackjack table will look much different at MGM National Harbor once it's allowed to reopen.

MGM Resorts International released its health and safety plan Tuesday for reopening its casinos in Las Vegas and the National Harbor.

"The safety of our employees and our customers is paramount and we've gone through quite a bit of the protocols in getting ready to do that," MGM's acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a phone interview with the Today Show.

Checking employee's temperatures, requiring employees to wear face masks, installing hand washing stations, prohibiting eating on the casino floor and keeping people 6 feet apart are among the company's "Seven-Point Safety Plan" protocols.

"It's not perfect, but, look, we've taken a lot of guidance from medical experts," Hornbuckle said.

With the closing of Maryland's casinos, the state, Prince George's County and National Harbor have lost millions upon millions in revenue.

"I know it's time to get back. We're looking forward to it, but we certainly want to do it safely," said Kent Digby, the executive vice president of National Harbor

Digby says MGM is a vital part of National Harbor's success and a safe reopening is crucial.

"We won't get back to where we were before until you're allowed to have big conventions again, and to where MGM is full and lively and the rest of National Harbor is hopping with all the restaurants full," Digby said.

MGM National Harbor's 3,300 employees were furloughed. A spokesperson says its too early to say whether all of those employees will come back or not once Maryland gives the green light to reopen.

Read MGM's full "Seven-Point Safety Plan" below: