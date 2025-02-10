Snow day: School closures and early dismissals on Tuesday

Many school districts are likely to close schools or dismiss students early on Tuesday, Feb. 11, as a major snowstorm is expected to begin around midday.

Storm Team4 says most residents of the D.C. area should expect 4 to 8 inches of snow. Go here to track the forecast.

“It’s gonna be a long week for parents, especially with President’s Day on Monday. Kids might be out for a full week of school,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper, a mom herself, said live on News4 Midday on Monday.

Here’s our running list of school changes on Tuesday:

Prince George’s County Public Schools: two-hour early dismissal

Warren County Public Schools: virtual learning only

Stay with NBC Washington for updates. You can follow school closing updates here too.