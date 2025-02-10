Severe weather

Snow day: School closures and early dismissals on Tuesday

“It’s gonna be a long week for parents, especially with President’s Day on Monday." Track school changes in D.C., Maryland and Virginia here

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many school districts are likely to close schools or dismiss students early on Tuesday, Feb. 11, as a major snowstorm is expected to begin around midday.

Storm Team4 says most residents of the D.C. area should expect 4 to 8 inches of snow. Go here to track the forecast.

“It’s gonna be a long week for parents, especially with President’s Day on Monday. Kids might be out for a full week of school,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper, a mom herself, said live on News4 Midday on Monday.

Here’s our running list of school changes on Tuesday:

Prince George’s County Public Schools: two-hour early dismissal

Warren County Public Schools: virtual learning only

Stay with NBC Washington for updates. You can follow school closing updates here too.

