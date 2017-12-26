Light Flurries Fall Across DC; Cold Sticking Around

The winter weather advisories issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia expired early Wednesday, but the cold weather is sticking around.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Frederick, Howard, and Montgomery counties in Maryland and Loudoun County in Virginia. The advisory was expected to last until 11 a.m., but Storm Team4 says it expired at 8 a.m.



Light flurries fell across the D.C. area Wednesday morning.

VDOT asked drivers to be aware that the below-freezing temperatures mean any precipitation will quickly create slick road conditions.

Drivers will also continue to see crews anti-icing major roads in northern Virginia over the coming days for potential winter weather later in the week.

Get the latest weather from NBCWashington.com:

Download our free weather apps for iPad and iPhone. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our e-mail newsletters.