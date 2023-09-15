‘Snatched me out of my school': DC school nurses to cover 4 schools each

Some nurses and parents are unhappy with the new model put into place by DC Public Schools to try and deal with a shortage of health care workers.

Instead of one registered nurse being assigned to each school in the District, the nurses are registered to cover four schools -- and the District of Columbia Nurses Association says that's not enough.

Nurses with the DCNA say they feel left out and overwhelmed, doing multiple jobs instead of just one job because they have to focus on so many more children and schools than they're used to.

"Our kids deserve -- this city has plenty of money. They deserve the best quality of health care that they can get," said Myra Hines, a nurse with the DCNA. She's been a registered nurse with DCPS for nearly 20 years.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Our kids come from impoverished areas, abusive situations, and sometimes when they get to school -- sometimes they just want to come in and talk to me," she said. "But all of a sudden, with this cluster model, they snatched me out of my school and put me somewhere else."

The new model placing one nurse in charge of four schools means the nurses are floating between schools, going to wherever they're needed. Lower-level health techs -- who, according to the nurses' union, can only do minimal things to care for students -- are available when a registered nurse is not in the building.

"They've gotten to the point where they just can't take it anymore," said Kenneth Page, another member of the DCNA. "The job was hard enough, and now they've got them rotating amongst clusters in a space, where parents don't know about it, teachers don't know about it."

Children's National Hospital oversees the nursing program in DCPS schools, which is run by the DC Department of Health. Children's National told News4 that they informed parents and other people in the DCPS community know about the change.

But many parents told News4 that they were never informed, and their kids are now going to schools without a full-time nurse.