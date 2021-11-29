Smoke Fills Metro Platform, Passengers Evacuated After ‘Mechanical Malfunction'

Passengers had to be evacuated Monday from a Metro train at Gallery Place station in D.C. after smoke started filling the platform, WMATA confirmed.
Fire department activity was reported at the station, formally Gallery Pl-Chinatown, around 3:45 p.m.
Red line service is suspended between Farragut North & No-Ma Gallaudet, while Yellow and Green line trains are bypassing the station. Metro did not immediately say when normal service would resume.
A "mechanical malfunction" caused the smoke, WMATA said. No further information on the malfunction was provided.
WMATA added that no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.